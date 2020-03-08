Two patients deceased, 77 new patients, a total of 265 positive tested patients

Two patients with the novel coronavirus have died today. Both had serious underlying medical problems. It concerns an 86-year-old man who was admitted to the Bernhoven Hospital in Uden and an 82-year-old man from the Zuyderland Medical Center in Sittard / Geleen. The source of infection of these patients is under investigation.

Since the last update, RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment received reports of 77 new patients. The total number of positive tested patients has risen to 265, of whom 3 patients have died. 144 patients were infected abroad. 74 patients are contacts of confirmed patients.