Ministerie van BZK vestigt 2 nieuwe leerstoelen voor het Koninkrijk

Het ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties (BZK) vestigt 2 nieuwe leerstoelen voor het Koninkrijk. Er komt een leerstoel politicologie/bestuurskunde en een leerstoel antropologie/sociologie.

De Universiteit Leiden en de Koninklijke Nederlandse Akademie van Wetenschappen (KNAW), Koninklijk Instituut voor Taal-, Land- en Volkenkunde (KITLV), in samenwerking met de Universiteit van Amsterdam (UvA), zijn geselecteerd als vestigingsplaatsen voor de leerstoelen. De Universiteit Leiden zal de leerstoel politicologie/bestuurskunde bekleden en KITLV/UvA de leerstoel antropologie/sociologie.

Leerstoelhouders

De Colleges van Bestuur van de UvA en de Universiteit Leiden hebben het voorstel tot de benoeming van hun kandidaat goedgekeurd. Sociaal en cultureel antropoloog, onderzoeker dr. Francio Guadeloupe wordt de leerstoelhouder Publieke Antropologie van Koninkrijksrelaties voor de KNAW/KITLV/UvA. Dr. Wouter Veenendaal, universitair hoofddocent Vergelijkende politicologie bij het Instituut Politieke Wetenschap van de Universiteit Leiden, wordt leerstoelhouder Democratische Vertegenwoordiging in het Koninkrijk voor de Universiteit Leiden. Hij zal bij het KITLV in Leiden worden gedetacheerd.

Brede kennisontwikkeling

De 2 bijzondere leerstoelen zijn een initiatief van het directoraat-generaal Koninkrijksrelaties (DGKR) van het ministerie van BZK in het kader van een brede kennisontwikkeling. De leerstoelen dragen bij aan het versterken van de kennisfunctie binnen DGKR. Er is behoefte aan zowel verdiepende als verbredende aandacht op het vlak van de wetenschapsniche koninkrijksrelaties die meer onderzoek, samenwerking, synergie en spin-off genereert.

Caribische universiteiten

De inzet is om de universiteiten en onderzoekers in de 3 Caribische landen van het Koninkrijk nauw te betrekken bij de leerstoelen. Er wordt gestreefd naar een samenwerking met de Caribische universiteiten, waarbij bijvoorbeeld docenten en onderzoekers uitgewisseld kunnen worden. De opdracht wordt verder uitgewerkt in overleg met de Caribische universiteiten.

Onschatbare waarde

Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen van Koninkrijksrelaties: “Ik ben ontzettend blij dat het gelukt is om deze samenwerking met universiteiten tot stand te brengen. Betrouwbare wetenschappelijke kennis is van onschatbare waarde en kan bijdragen aan het verder verbeteren van de samenwerking in het Koninkrijk. Een mooie mijlpaal, juist in het jaar dat we vieren dat we in het Koninkrijk al 70 jaar verbonden zijn door het Statuut”.

Leerstoelhouder Francio Guadeloupe: ‘Bijna de helft van mensen met een Caribische achtergrond woont in Nederland. Tegelijkertijd wonen er op de eilanden duizenden mensen wiens overgrootouders in Nederland zijn geboren. Deze realiteit is groter dan de spanningen tussen de politici in Den Haag en de politici op de eilanden. We moeten erkennen dat koninkrijksrelaties in de praktijk uitwerken op een lagere frequentie dan het niveau van beleidsmakers. Ik wil focussen op wat er in de community en in de politiek gedaan wordt om het Koninkrijk een meer gelijkwaardig, eerlijk en inclusief te maken voor iedereen. Dat is wat ik wil onderzoeken, samen met de kennisinstituten op alle zes eilanden en in Nederland’.

Leerstoelhouder Wouter Veenendaal: ‘Het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden heeft een unieke structuur. Het bestaat uit 4 autonome en gelijkwaardige landen, maar 1 van die landen – Europees Nederland – is politiek en institutioneel superieur. Dat roept vragen op over de democratische vertegenwoordiging binnen het Koninkrijk, die ik in deze leeropdracht wil gaan onderzoeken. Samen met instellingen en experts op de zes eilanden en in Nederland hoop ik een impuls te geven aan de ontwikkeling van kennis en onderwijs op het gebied van politiek en democratie in ons Koninkrijk. Ik zie enorm uit naar de samenwerking met wetenschappers en instellingen aan beide kanten van de oceaan’.

Open proces

De leerstoelen kwamen tot stand via een open proces. De universiteiten en kennisinstellingen werden gevraagd om een voorstel in te dienen met een eigen invulling en onderzoeksfocus. De voorstellen van de Universiteit Leiden en KITLV/KNAW/UvA werden als beste beoordeeld. DGKR heeft al een samenwerking met de Haagse Hogeschool in het kader van de Minor Koninkrijksrelaties.

BZK Ministry establishes two new professor chairs for the Kingdom

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) is establishing two new professor chairs for the Kingdom. There will be a political sciences/public administration professor chair and an anthropology/sociology professor chair.



Leiden University and the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW), the Royal Netherlands Institute for Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies (KITLV), in cooperation with the University of Amsterdam (UvA), are selected as residency for the professor chairs. Leiden University will hold the professor chair political sciences/public administration and the University of Amsterdam the professor chair anthropology/sociology.

Professor chair holders

The Executive Boards of the UvA and Leiden University have approved the proposal for appointment of their candidate. Social and cultural anthropologist Dr. Francio Guadeloupe will hold the professor chair Public Anthropology of Kingdom Relations for the KNAW/KITLV/UvA. Dr. Wouter Veenendaal, Associate Professor Comparative Politics at the Institute of Political Science of Leiden University, will hold the professor chair Democratic Representation in the Kingdom for Leiden University. He will be working from the KITLV in Leiden.

Broad knowledge development

The two professor chairs by special appointment are an initiative of the Directorate-General Kingdom Relations (DGKR) of the Ministry of BZK in the context of a broad knowledge development. The professorships contribute to the strengthening of both the knowledge function within DGKR. There is a need for more in-depth and broader attention in the scientific niche of Kingdom relations which generates more research, collaboration, synergy and a greater spin-off in this area.

Caribbean universities

The intention is to closely involve the universities in the three Caribbean countries of the Kingdom in the professor chairs. The aim is to work together with the Caribbean universities whereby, for example, lecturers and researchers can be exchanged. The assignment will be further worked out in consultation and close collaboration with the Caribbean universities.

Priceless value

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations: “I am elated that we were able to accomplish this collaboration with the universities. Dependable scientific knowledge is of priceless value and can contribute to the further improvement of the cooperation in the Kingdom. A great milestone, especially in the year that we celebrate being connected in the Kingdom for already 70 years through the Charter”.

Professor chair holder Francio Guadeloupe: “Almost half of the people with a Caribbean background reside in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, thousands of Dutch citizens whose great-grandparents were born and raised in the Netherlands. This reality is bigger than the tensions between the politicians in The Hague and the politicians on the islands. We need to recognize that Kingdom relations in practice work out on a lower frequency than many policy makers are attuned to. I want to focus on what is being done in the community and in the political realm to make the Kingdom of the Netherlands more equitable, fair and inclusive for all. That is what I plan to study, in cooperation with knowledge institutions on all six islands and in the Netherlands”.

Professor chair holder Wouter Veenendaal: “The Kingdom of the Netherlands has a unique structure. It consists of four autonomous and equivalent countries, but one of those countries – the European Netherlands – is politically and institutionally superior to the others. This raises questions about democratic representation within the Kingdom, which I want to investigate in the context of this chair. Together with institutions and experts on the six islands and in the Netherlands, I hope to give an impetus to the development of knowledge and education in the field of politics and democracy in our Kingdom. I very much look forward to collaborating with researchers and institutions on both sides of the ocean.”

Open process

The professor chairs came about through an innovative, open process. Universities were asked to submit a proposal with their own explanation and research focus. The proposals of Leiden University and KITLV/KNAW/UvA were assessed as being the best ones.

DGKR already works together with The Hague University of Applied Sciences (Haagse Hogeschool) in regard to the Minor Kingdom Relations.